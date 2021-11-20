ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $174.15

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $174.15 and last traded at $173.74, with a volume of 1941384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

