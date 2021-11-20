ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 196,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,027,217 shares.The stock last traded at $10.86 and had previously closed at $10.94.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 50.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 300.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 91.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.