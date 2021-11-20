Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.90 million-$140.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.60 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.540 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.35. 530,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,330. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.70.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.33.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $1,790,402.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,097.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $527,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 704,585 shares of company stock valued at $41,001,860. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,480 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

