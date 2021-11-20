PRIZM Price Tops $0.0053 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $15.33 million and $556,088.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001882 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000150 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,898,895,208 coins. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

