Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Primo Water stock opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -142.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 106,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $2,041,235.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 104,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,979,706.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 570,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,508,960. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 41,470 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,343,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 842,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

