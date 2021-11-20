Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Sells $2,041,235.39 in Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 106,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $2,041,235.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeremy S. G. Fowden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 58,357 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $1,042,839.59.

On Monday, August 30th, Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $659,460.20.

PRMW stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 560,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,809. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Primo Water by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,907,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,757,000 after acquiring an additional 149,269 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Primo Water by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,821,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,393,000 after acquiring an additional 846,753 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,978 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Primo Water by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after acquiring an additional 842,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,150,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,705,000 after purchasing an additional 133,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRMW. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

