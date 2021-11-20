Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 38,438 Shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 814,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,438 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Frontier Acquisition were worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 181,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 274,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in Frontier Acquisition by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 132,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 59,739 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000.

Shares of FRONU stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

