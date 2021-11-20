Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $5.69 Million Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000.

PAX stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. Patria Investments Limited has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patria Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

