Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of Sensata Technologies worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 76,828 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 738,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,333,000 after buying an additional 119,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,370,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,452,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 16,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of ST opened at $59.90 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $47.40 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.