Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 172,000 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 206.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,000 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $9,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 2,016.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,395,000 after buying an additional 1,653,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $45,050,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,047,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,693,000. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $21,392,000. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $84,477.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $247,176 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XM opened at $35.88 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

