Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial lowered Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Pretium Resources by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 207,775 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Pretium Resources by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 384,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 53,832 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pretium Resources by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 278,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 17,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pretium Resources by 2,011.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 685,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 653,047 shares in the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

