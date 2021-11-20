Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Stake Lessened by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,747 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.3% in the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 303,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth $3,026,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 30.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 37,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average is $64.94. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.