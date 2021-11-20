Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research restated their buy rating on shares of Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Predictive Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ:POAI opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Predictive Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $70.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 1,887.80%. Analysts anticipate that Predictive Oncology will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POAI. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Predictive Oncology by 343.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 52,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.