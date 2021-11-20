PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.415 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%.
PPL has increased its dividend payment by 5.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. PPL has a payout ratio of 103.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect PPL to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.2%.
PPL stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 0.74. PPL has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.81.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.
