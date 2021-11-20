PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.415 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%.

PPL has increased its dividend payment by 5.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. PPL has a payout ratio of 103.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect PPL to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.2%.

PPL stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 0.74. PPL has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

