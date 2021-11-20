Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Update

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the October 14th total of 3,130,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBTS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 1,262,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,195,961. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. Powerbridge Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in the provision of software application and technology solutions to corporate and government customers. The company was founded by Ben B Lor and Shiang Stewart Lor in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

