Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) PT Raised to $86.00 at Aegis

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) had its target price increased by Aegis from $63.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PW opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.12. Power REIT has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 36.35, a quick ratio of 36.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Power REIT had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 59.47%.

In other news, Director Virgil E. Wenger sold 582 shares of Power REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $29,897.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PW. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Power REIT by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 48,399 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $558,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Power REIT by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Power REIT by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Power REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 25.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

