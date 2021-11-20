Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Steven Sharp Sells 4,717 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $499,954.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steven Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Steven Sharp sold 4,858 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $531,319.46.

Shares of POWI opened at $106.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.89 and its 200-day moving average is $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.97. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.21 and a 12-month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Power Integrations by 44.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 18.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 167.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 56,104 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

