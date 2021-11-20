Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) Short Interest Update

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the October 14th total of 810,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 825,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of XPDI stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPDI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $33,574,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $15,030,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $13,872,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition by 1,494.9% during the third quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,196,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,093,000 after buying an additional 1,121,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition by 880.6% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,142,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after buying an additional 1,025,681 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

