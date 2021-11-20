Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,514 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Porch Group worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 31,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 2,519.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,644 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,724,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Porch Group by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 320,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $73,682.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,447 shares of company stock worth $3,560,162 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PRCH. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Northland Securities increased their price target on Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Porch Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Shares of PRCH opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

