POA (POA) Trading Up 1,203.5% Over Last 7 Days

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 823.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 20th. POA has a total market capitalization of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, POA has traded up 1,203.5% against the US dollar.
POA Coin Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.