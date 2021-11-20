PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLXP. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

PLXP opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. PLx Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 560.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PLx Pharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in PLx Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in PLx Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in PLx Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

