Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $35.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plug Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.25.

PLUG stock opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Plug Power has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.59.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 734.3% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 330,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 290,632 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,167,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,386,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,970,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 68.9% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

