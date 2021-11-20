PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) by 315.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,828 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PLBY Group were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.38. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. PLBY Group’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 189,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $4,644,203.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,005,092 shares of company stock valued at $25,574,147.

PLBY Group Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY).

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.