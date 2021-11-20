Playtech’s (PTEC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Playtech (LON:PTEC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Playtech from GBX 468 ($6.11) to GBX 680 ($8.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Playtech to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 592 ($7.73).

Shares of PTEC stock opened at GBX 740 ($9.67) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 529.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 463.67. The stock has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 23.64. Playtech has a 52-week low of GBX 347 ($4.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 775 ($10.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

