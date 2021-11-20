Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Sells $234,300.00 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $234,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $340,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $288,800.00.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLYA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

