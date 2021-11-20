PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $92.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

PJT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.50.

NYSE:PJT opened at $81.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.77.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.54%.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 76,899.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,620,000 after buying an additional 639,034 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,588,000 after buying an additional 287,062 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 657,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,947,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 569.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 118,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $6,924,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

