Piscataqua Savings Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Piscataqua Savings Bank reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,999 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 6.8% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 23.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 179,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,352,000 after acquiring an additional 33,621 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 239.1% during the first quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.27.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $343.11 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $208.16 and a 52-week high of $345.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

