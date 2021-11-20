Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 148 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Piscataqua Savings Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $167.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.77. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

