Piscataqua Savings Bank Decreases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 47,838 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

General Electric stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.30 and its 200-day moving average is $104.85. The company has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a 12 month low of $76.74 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.59.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

