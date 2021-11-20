PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Tops $0.0284

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. In the last week, PirateCash has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $732,738.77 and approximately $2,344.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

