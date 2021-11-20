Piper Sandler Increases Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $295.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $231.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.76 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Shares of LOW opened at $249.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $148.89 and a one year high of $255.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

