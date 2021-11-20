Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for CareMax in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.91). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CareMax’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get CareMax alerts:

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CMAX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CMAX stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. CareMax has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter worth $3,870,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter worth $3,225,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter worth $625,718,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter worth $1,613,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter worth $38,114,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.