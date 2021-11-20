Piper Sandler Comments on Marathon Oil Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRO. Truist boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $15.31 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -255.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,854,000 after acquiring an additional 878,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,837,000 after acquiring an additional 335,343 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,869,000 after acquiring an additional 599,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,525,000 after acquiring an additional 647,809 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

