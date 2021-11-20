Piper Sandler Comments on Berry Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $718.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.80. Berry has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $143.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Berry during the first quarter worth $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Berry in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Berry by 100.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 103,481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Berry by 44.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Berry during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is -21.62%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

