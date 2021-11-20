Piper Sandler Comments on Aflac Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aflac in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

NYSE AFL opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.12. Aflac has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after buying an additional 2,524,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Aflac by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after buying an additional 2,466,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 16.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after buying an additional 1,685,100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,467,000 after buying an additional 336,753 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,199,000 after buying an additional 48,441 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 35,078 shares of company stock worth $1,999,352 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.