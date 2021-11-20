Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the October 14th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 207,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 152,829 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 158,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 25,824 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

HNW traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.74. 18,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,937. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $16.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

