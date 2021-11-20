Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.250-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a buy rating and set a $84.48 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of PNW opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.04. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 321,287 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $59,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

