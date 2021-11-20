PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

PHX Minerals has decreased its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PHX Minerals has a payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PHX Minerals to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.35 million, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $4.37.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 41,126 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,434.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 218,530 shares of company stock valued at $583,061 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 61,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.