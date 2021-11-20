Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is based in CINCINNATI. “

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

PECO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

PECO opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,754,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,119,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $36,084,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $35,357,000. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.