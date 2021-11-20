Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PBR. Credit Suisse Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.13.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.73. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,812,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,552.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after buying an additional 1,412,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.
About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
