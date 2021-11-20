Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PBR. Credit Suisse Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.13.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.73. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 34.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,812,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,552.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after buying an additional 1,412,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

