Peter Starrett Sells 2,500 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BOOT traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.23. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. FMR LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth $378,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.