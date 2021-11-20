Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the October 14th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of PDRDY stock remained flat at $$47.12 on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $47.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.16.

PDRDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. AlphaValue raised Pernod Ricard to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.03.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

