Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.600-$1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.330 EPS.

PRDO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 493,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,122. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. The company has a market cap of $738.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PRDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the third quarter worth $1,243,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

