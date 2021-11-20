Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.600-$1.630 EPS.

Perdoceo Education stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 493,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,122. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PRDO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the third quarter valued at $1,243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

