Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 13,800 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 65.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Target were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

TGT opened at $250.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.81 and a 200 day moving average of $242.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

