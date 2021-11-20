Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Makes New Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 617.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,780,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $183.74 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.54.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.58%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

