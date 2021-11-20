Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $2.05 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,413,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 818,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 48.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,274,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,562,000 after purchasing an additional 737,839 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

LOW stock opened at $249.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.87 and its 200-day moving average is $204.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.89 and a 1 year high of $255.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

