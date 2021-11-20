Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $461.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $448.22 and its 200-day moving average is $424.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $476.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

