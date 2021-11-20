Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 69.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Anthem were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $1,236,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 536.5% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $415.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $402.26 and its 200 day moving average is $390.58. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.04 and a 12 month high of $439.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $464.47.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

