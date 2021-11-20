Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires Shares of 9,100 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.07.

NYSE:FIS opened at $109.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 297.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

